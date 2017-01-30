WSU president responds to Trump’s immigration order

KSN-TV Published:
Wichita State University (KSN File photo)
Wichita State University (KSN File photo)

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Wichita State University President John Bardo Monday weighed in on President Donald Trump’s recent changes to U.S. immigration policy from seven Middle Eastern countries.

Bardo said, “We embrace the diversity that international students, faculty and staff bring to learning, innovation and entrepreneurship on our campus.”

Bardo also said international students are welcome at WSU, and that the university is communicating its “concerns” to federal policymakers.

Read President Bardo’s complete statement below.

The United States, the state of Kansas and Wichita State University are all stronger because of those who have come from throughout the world to study, teach and work. We embrace the diversity that international students, faculty and staff bring to learning, innovation and entrepreneurship on our campus.

Intelligence, talent, work ethic and achievement recognize no borders. We want to be clear that international students are welcome at Wichita State and we’re communicating our concerns to federal policymakers.

Wichita State University is committed to serving as a resource and support for all students, faculty and staff who need our help. Today our Office of International Education advised students from the seven countries affected by President Trump’s order remain in the U.S. until immigration policy is clear.

Rest assured we will do everything we can to enable our students to continue their education and our faculty and staff to continue their important work. Affected students and WSU employees may contact the WSU Office of International Education for further information.

KSN.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language, racial slurs or consistent name calling will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s