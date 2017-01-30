Wichitans response to Trump’s travel ban

WICHITA- Kan,. (KSNW) – Trump’s newly signed executive order has definitely caught the attention of folks here in Wichita and around the world. Our Senators in Washington DC have both released statements about the new immigration travel ban.

“I agree with President Trump that we need a major overhaul of our immigration system and better vetting process.” Explained Republican Pat Roberts. ” However, we need to strike a balance that protects the rights of Americans and those permitted to enter the country legally.”

Republican senator Jerry Moran says, “Keeping Americans safe should be our federal governments top priority. Strengthening our immigration system is critical to that end and it’s common sense to have appropriate vetting procedures in place for individuals wishing to travel to our country.” Explains Moran. ” While I support vetting, I do not support restricting the rights of U.S. citizens and lawful permanent residents. Furthermore, far- reaching national security policy should always be devised in consultation with congress and relevant government agencies.

So, we decided to take to the streets and see if theses statements reflect the feelings of people who live in Wichita. I spent the day talking to people to get their opinions on President Trump’s executive order on immigration and travel. Some believe it’s the best way to ensure American safety while others have their concerns.

“President Trump is committed to keeping Americans safe,” said Sean Hatfield, chairman of the Sedgwick county Republican party.

“I wonder how they perceive me,” said Menpreet Bindra. ” How do they see me?”

These are just a few examples of the different opinions here in Wichita. Menpreet is from Iran. He’s been in the states for just 15 days as an international student at WSU and he’s worried about how he could be impacted by the order.

“The place is new and when you get to hear these kinds of things suddenly uhh ya know – I don’t know what is coming next for me,” said Menpreet.

For Sean, chairman for the Sedgwick county Republicans, he believes Trump’s order is about protecting American’s.

“I think the majority of Americans would agree that Donald Trump is committed to keeping the United States safe and the pause button is a reasonable action to make sure that the appropriate vetting is in place,” said Sean.

He tells us he feels some of the concern comes from a lack of knowledge.

“I would encourage people to read the text of the executive order – don’t rely on Facebook and what their friends are saying about it.” he suggested.

However, it’s the national dialogue that people are taking an ear to.

“They are voicing their opinion and that’s what I think is best,” said WSU student Zeeshan Khan. “We need to let our neighbors, our coworkers and our constituents know this is how we feel about what’s going on.”

I spoke to several other Wichitans today. Some told me they like the idea of the President’s effort to keep us safe but weren’t sure a travel ban was the best way to accomplish it.