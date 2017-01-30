Wichita police chief reviews his first year on the job

WICHITA, Kan. – –  Saturday marked one year on the job for Wichita Police Chief Gordon Ramsay.

It was this time last year he took over as the city’s top cop, after coming here from Duluth, Minnesota.

“It has been a whirlwind, but everyone has been extremely welcoming, both internally and externally,” said Ramsay.

Ramsay says overall, his first year has been a good one, but not what that didn’t see some challenges.

“We had some policies that needed to be changed, such as what we call the 1039 policy, the ability to go lights and sirens to crimes in progress, we made some policy changes to allow our officers to get to the scenes quicker,” said Ramsay.

Ramsay also went into more detail about some other changes that have been made over the course of the past year.

“The nuisance ordinance we got passed, one of the things I saw is that we were going back to the same locations over and over and over again,” said Ramsay.

Ramsay touched on some of the accomplishments over his first year as chief.

He says his department has done a lot of community outreach.

This includes the formation of the God Squad, Hispanic Advisory Board and the addition of  LGBT Liaisons.

“You know the community policing aspect, really focusing on getting closer to the community, as opposed to getting further away, building relationships with communities that maybe have historical trust issues and relationship issues with the police department,” said Ramsay.

Ramsay also spoke about the future.

He touched on ways to make improvements to the Wichita Police Department going forward.

“I hope to increase our technology, I’d look to turn some of these crime trends that are going upwards, down, the ag assaults, you know our robberies were flat or slightly down last year, I’d like to see a more downward trend in our crimes,” said Ramsay.

Ramsay has utilized social media during his tenure so far as well.

He says it has not only helped him engage with the community, but also, to help highlight some of the work his officers are doing on a daily basis.

