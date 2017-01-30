Wichita man sentenced to 22 years in child porn case

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – A 37-year-old Wichita man with a previous conviction for sexual abuse was sentenced Monday to 22 years in federal prison for distributing child pornography according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office.

Jonathan Curtis McClain pleaded guilty to one count of distributing child pornography. In his plea, McClain admitted he previously was convicted of sexual abuse in 1998 in Medford, Oregon.

This investigation began when agents of the FBI and Homeland Security Investigations in Tennessee identified McClain’s user profile engaged in chats on the Internet telling other users about his interest in watching child pornography. In March 2016, McClain sent child pornography to an investigator.