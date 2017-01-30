Walmart throws a party for 104-year-old customer

KARK-TV Published: Updated:
BRYAN, Ark. (KARK) – Geneva Kendrick has been a regular at Bryan, Arkansas Walmart over the years, and she has come to know the employees like family.

“Everyone is so friendly and nice and I enjoy talking to them,” Kendrick said.

As her 104th birthday approached, Walmart associates wanted to celebrate their favorite customer with a surprise birthday party

There was not a dry eye in the room as she walked in.

“It couldn’t be better. It’s the most wonderful one I’ve ever attended,” said Kendrick.

The party was in the store’s break room, where they made a cake, had balloons and gifts. All of this, just to make Mrs. Geneva feel as loved as she’s made them feel every time she visits the store.

Throughout her many birthdays, this one was near the top.

“Extra, extra special,” she said. “I can’t explain how special it was and is.”

Through her countless trips that she has made to Walmart, she has also made a way into the employees’ hearts.

“Mrs Geneva is someone very special to us. We figured it was the least we could do for her,” said Kris Hudson, a Walmart associate.

