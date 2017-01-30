St. John plans to build a new, larger space for grocer

ST. JOHN, Kan. (KSNW) — For the past few months, county officials didn’t have many updates on the search for a new grocer. However, today, they can say progress is being made to find the community a local place to shop.

Stafford County’s Economic Development director said the city is moving forward with building a larger building that would be leased to a new store owner.

Initially, officials were looking at using the same city-owned building formerly used by Dillons, along Fourth Street.

“We had a feasibility study done that gave us data that helped us see that a grocery store that’s larger and with better traffic…it is projected to have 41% more sales,” said Carolyn Dunn.

According to Dunn, the new store would have more than twice as much selling area as the old store, allowing for a greater selection of goods.

Officials expect the new building to cost around $2.5 million dollars.

“A new building, though it will cost money, is money better spent than putting money into the old store,” said Dunn. “Even though the space is there, it will still have some expenses and getting the equipment in and getting it ready to getting it open again.”

Officials told us a $75,000 grant from the Sunflower Foundation will be used for the new store, as well as donations and the city’s sales tax.

Dunn couldn’t say where the new store would be located, but she said officials are looking for a spot on the east side of the city, along Highway 281. As for who will be the operator of that new store, officials are still talking to potential operators.