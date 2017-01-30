Report: Winter wheat condition mixed in Kansas

AP_logo By Published:
Kansas wheat (KSN File Photo)
Kansas wheat (KSN File Photo)

WICHITA, Kan. (AP) – The latest government snapshot gives the Kansas winter wheat crop a mixed review.

The National Agricultural Statistics Service reported Monday that 20 percent of the wheat is in poor to very poor condition. The agency rated 36 percent of the wheat in fair condition, with 42 percent in good and 2 percent in excellent shape.

Their assessment comes after a month in which all of Kansas received some precipitation, with the heaviest amounts falling along the state’s southern border. Topsoil moisture is rated as adequate to surplus in 63 percent of the state.

Temperatures in January were two to four degrees below normal in much of western Kansas, while the rest of the state saw temperatures ranging from two to six degrees above normal for this time of year.

KSN.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language, racial slurs or consistent name calling will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s