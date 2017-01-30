Reno County shooting with no injuries lands man in jail

KSN-TV Published:
Shooting-Investigation-generic-file-MGFX

RENO COUNTY, Kan. (KSNW) – A Reno County man was taken to jail late Sunday night following a shooting that left no one injured.

Michael Sifuentes. (Photo courtesy Reno County Sheriff's Office)
Reno County Sheriff’s Office Capt. Steve Lutz said in a news release the incident occurred around 11 p.m. in the 5300 block of North Old K-61 Highway.

Lutz said when deputies arrived on the scene, a resident of the house at the location of the shooting reported he had noticed a truck outside his house that was parked in the street revving its engine. Patrick Hill said when he went outside his home to investigate, someone inside the truck began firing at him. Lutz said Hill returned fire but the truck sped away.

Investigators said Hill and three people inside the home were uninjured in the incident.

Lutz said Hill recognized the truck and provided deputies with the driver’s name. Deputies searched the area and found a suspect in the incident.

Thirty-eight-year-old Michael Sifuentes was arrested on suspicion of aggravated assault, criminal threat and criminal discharge of a firearm at a dwelling.

Sifuentes is being held in the Reno County jail on $21,500 bonk, Lutz said.

