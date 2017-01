WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Wichita police said two suspects robbed the Subway restaurant on East Harry Sunday night. It happened around 9:30 p.m.

A 19-year-old employee reports that an unknown man entered the business and demanded money.

Police said video surveillance obtained from the restaurant showed a second suspect holding the door open for first suspect.

Money was taken and both suspects got into an unknown vehicle that was waiting for them in the parking lot.

There were no injuries reported.