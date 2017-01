On an action-packed night at Fugate Gymnasium, the Newman women’s basketball team held on for a hard-fought 61-60 win against Lubbock Christian, improving their record to 14-8. Then the Newman men made it a night to remember for Jets basketball with a 77-75 win in the second game of the doubleheader.

Next up for both teams is a home game against Rogers State on Thursday. The women tip-off at 5:30 p.m., while the men tip-off afterwards at 7:30 p.m.