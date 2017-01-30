Man arrested after attempting to rob west Wichita McDonald’s

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Wichita police said a 41-year-old man was arrested after attempting to rob a McDonald’s restaurant. It happened around 12:45 p.m. Sunday in the 1400 block of N. West Street.

A 24-year-old woman who works at the store told police the suspect demanded money.

When police arrived, the suspect was still on scene and arrested for robbery and simple battery.

Police said the suspect had been hanging around the restaurant and caused a disturbance before entering the restaurant.

During the robbery attempt, the suspect shoved a 5-year-old boy. He was not injured.

Police said there was no money exchanged during the robbery.