Kansas Senators speak out on President Trump’s executive orders on immigration

WASHINGTON – U.S. Senator Jerry Moran and U.S. Senator Pat Roberts both released statements following President Donald Trump’s executive order on immigration. Both Sen. Pat Roberts and Sen. Jerry Moran agree we need to keep our nation safe. However, the two said we need to make sure every policy is taken into consideration and that the rights of Americans are protected.

Read Senator Roberts statement:

“I agree with President Trump that we need a major overhaul of our immigration system and a better vetting process for those entering our nation. One attack on our shores like those in Paris and Brussels is one too many. We have also seen too many crimes committed by illegal immigrants that should never have been in our country in the first place. However, we need to strike a balance that protects the rights of Americans and those permitted to enter the country legally. The president needs to work with Congress to ensure every aspect of a major policy change such as this is taken into consideration.”

Read Senator Moran’s statement:

“Keeping Americans safe should be our federal government’s top priority. Strengthening our immigration system is critical to that end, and it’s common sense to have appropriate vetting procedures in place for individuals wishing to travel to our country. While I support thorough vetting, I do not support restricting the rights of U.S. citizens and lawful permanent residents. Furthermore, far-reaching national security policy should always be devised in consultation with Congress and relevant government agencies.”