Kansas regulators open hearings on Westar-Great Plains deal

TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) – An attorney for a Missouri-based utility is telling Kansas regulators that its proposal to buy their state’s largest electric company will result in significant savings that will keep rates in check for customers.

But the Kansas Corporation Commission also heard arguments Monday from attorneys strongly criticizing Great Plains Energy’s proposal to purchase Topeka-headquartered Westar Energy. Great Plains is the parent of Kansas City Power & Light.

The acquisition would create an electric company with 1.5 million customers straddling both sides of the Kansas City metropolitan area. Great Plains would assume $3.6 billion in Westar debt.

Attorney Rob Hack argued on behalf of Great Plains and Westar that the deal provides long-term benefits to consumers.

But the commission’s staff and consumer advocates contend the deal is not good for consumers.