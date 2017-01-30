Immigration ban worries Garden City residents

GARDEN CITY, Kan. (KSNW) — President Trump’s travel ban is being felt across the country, including in southwest Kansas, which is home to many refugees, many of them from Somalia.

“I have a family that was coming and unfortunately they won’t be coming until that ban is lifted,” said Nur Farah, speaking through an interpreter.

Farah, a refugee from Somalia, became a US citizen in December. He had hoped to sponsor his brothers to come as well.

“Yeah he’s worried about their safety,” said Abdul Farah, speaking for Nur, “and if they’re not going to be here, they’re not going to be able to support other members of their family who need the help.”

Nur feels like the ban is a personal attack against him and others trying to escape violence.

“He says it’s unfortunate for us not having our families coming over here while the other countries are coming,” said Abdul, “so that means that it may be something against us, especially the Somalis.”

A group of demonstrators gathered at Garden Spot Apartments yesterday. After news broke last fall of a domestic terror plot against the complex, known as the Kansas Plot, it’s become a rallying point for the community to show its support for local refugees.

“They are consequently some of the most visible refugees in our community,” said Denise Pass, pastor of Garden City’s Presbyterian church.

Pass organized Sunday’s demonstration. She spoke with one man whose wife and children had been through a two-year vetting process and were days away from receiving medical approval to immigrate here.

“Because of what happened last week,” she said, “they are indefinitely, or at least for 120 days, they are not going to be allowed to continue that process.”

Members of the Garden City African community tell KSN that at least one area Green Card holder is currently in Somalia and was at first not able to return home to Garden City.

The Department of Homeland Security is now saying Green Card holders are exempt from the ban if they pass security checks.