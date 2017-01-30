Immigration ban affected students at Wichita State University

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – President Trump’s executive order is affecting thousands of legal immigrants in the United States.

Forty one students from Wichita State are already feeling the changes this ban is bringing.

“That executive order that president trump signed, is directly affecting my life personally,” said Amir Zabinhi, a WSU engineering graduate student.

Zabinhi is one of the dozens of immigrant students at WSU, who are concerned.

“I personally just feel really insecure, really insecure and I don’t know what to do,” stated Zabinhi.

The engineering graduate student came to America from Iran on a visa two years ago. With graduation around the corner, in May it’s supposed to be one of the happiest days of his life.

“I would love to bring my parents for my graduation, because it’s a big day for me and for them. I can’t. I can’t. They called me, my mom was crying,” Zabinhi explained.

His parents live in Iran, one of the seven countries on the immigration ban list for the next three months, and, they won’t be able to make it.

“I was planning on going to visit my parents whom I haven’t seen in three years,” said WSU graduate student, Elnaz Parviz.

Parviz is from Iran too, she had big plans to return home to see her family but, with the new order that might not happen now.

She says the last few days have been emotional for her and her husband.

“The United States was the land of lady Liberty. It was a place I thought I could come, and be whoever I wanted, but I don’t feel that way anymore,” explained Parviz.

Zabinhi does respect president trump’s order to keep the borders secure.

“I see both sides, and I do respect that because it’s about the security of this country,” said Zabinhi.

But, argues that the vetting process he had to go through more than two years ago should allow others the same privilege to legally come into the United States, like he did.

“I’m not that kind of person you’re looking for, as well as many Iranians out there. We came here peacefully, legally and we’re going to have a good life, a better life,” stated Zabinhi.