Great Bend police arrest man involved in Dodge City kidnapping

Handcuffs (KSN File Photo)
GREAT BEND, Kan. (KSNW) – The Great Bend Police Department arrested a 30-year-old man for alleged kidnapping Sunday evening.

Great Bend officers were searching for a 2005 Crown Victoria that had been used to facilitate a kidnapping in Dodge City earlier in the evening.

At approximately 9:30 p.m., officers located the vehicle and stopped it in the 2400 block of 10th Street.

Officers took the 30-year-old man into custody. He was held for authorities in Dodge City.

Officers also found the victim of the alleged kidnapping.  She was taken to the police department, where she was reunited with family members.

No word yet on what charges will be filed.

