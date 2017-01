WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – A fire heavily damaged a home Monday afternoon in Riverside.

It happened in the 1700 block of North Burns just after 2 p.m. When Wichita fire crews arrived, smoke and flames were showing from the home. Crews were able to get the fire under control quickly.

Right now, officials are still trying to determine a cause. There is no word yet on damage estimates.

No one was inside of the home at the time of the fire.

Working house fire, W 17th St N and Burns. Initial search of the residence was clear, fire has been knocked down. #icttraffic #ictfire — WichitaFireDept (@WichitaFireDept) January 30, 2017