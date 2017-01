GARDEN PLAIN, Kan. (KSNW) – A crash near northwest of Garden Plain Monday afternoon injured six people, one of them critically.

Sedgwick County emergency dispatchers report the crash occurred shortly before 4:13 p.m. near the intersection of 311th Street West and 6th Street.

Dispatchers say one person was critically injured, two others suffered serious injuries, and three more received minor injuries.

The crash location is in a rural part of Sedgwick County.