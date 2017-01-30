Circle USD 375 names new superintendent

By Published:
Don Potter
Don Potter

TOWANDA, Kan. (KSNW) – Don Potter, superintendent of USD 461 in Neodesha, has accepted the position of Circle USD 375 superintendent effective for the 2017-2018 school year. Potter will replace Jim Johnson, who is retiring in June 2017.

Potter began his career in 1998 as a high school business and computer education teacher in Neodesha. In 2004, he began a nine year tenure at Valley Heights Jr./Sr. High School as high school principal. After that, he returned to Neodesha as an elementary principal as well as the curriculum director, where he remained from 2013-2015. In 2015, he was selected to be the superintendent while continuing his duties as curriculum director.

Potter earned a Bachelor of Science in Education, Master of Science in Educational Leadership and Pre K-12 District Level licensure from Pittsburg State University. He will officially begin July 1.

KSN.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language, racial slurs or consistent name calling will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s