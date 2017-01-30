Circle USD 375 names new superintendent

TOWANDA, Kan. (KSNW) – Don Potter, superintendent of USD 461 in Neodesha, has accepted the position of Circle USD 375 superintendent effective for the 2017-2018 school year. Potter will replace Jim Johnson, who is retiring in June 2017.

Potter began his career in 1998 as a high school business and computer education teacher in Neodesha. In 2004, he began a nine year tenure at Valley Heights Jr./Sr. High School as high school principal. After that, he returned to Neodesha as an elementary principal as well as the curriculum director, where he remained from 2013-2015. In 2015, he was selected to be the superintendent while continuing his duties as curriculum director.

Potter earned a Bachelor of Science in Education, Master of Science in Educational Leadership and Pre K-12 District Level licensure from Pittsburg State University. He will officially begin July 1.