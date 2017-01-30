Big week for Wichita State basketball

Elliott Polakoff By Published:
wsu-drake

Both the Wichita State men’s and women’s basketball teams are playing good basketball lately, and they’ll need to continue putting in some strong performances this upcoming week.

The men’s basketball team heads to Des Moines to take on Drake Wednesday at 6 p.m, before returning to Koch Arena Saturday to face an Illinois State team in a game that very well could decide the Missouri Valley Conference regular-season title.

The Shocker women, on the other hand, go for their sixth straight win this upcoming Sunday when they host Missouri State. Tip-off for Linda Hargrove’s first home game since returning to be Wichita State’s head coach for the remainder of the season is at 2 p.m. at Koch Arena.

