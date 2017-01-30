Andover voters to decide on $190 million bond issue

ANDOVER, Kan. (KSNW) – Voters in Andover will have an opportunity to vote on nearly $190 million in district improvements.

Andover School Superintendent Greg Rasmussen said voters will decide whether the district should sell bonds with principal and interest totaling more than $45.3 million. The State of Kansas will pay about 24 percent of that total.

Board of Education President Melinda Fritze said the district’s children will benefit with both physical infrastructure and educational upgrades.

“The proposal is a commitment to improving safety and security, enhance academic opportunities, while making needing improvements to facilities district-wide,” says BOE President Fritze.

District officials say the bond election on whether to authorize the funds has been called for May 9.

The improvements are divided between two proposition,s one that will not cost taxpayers, and another that will require an increase of the district’s mill levy.

The $168.8 million infrastructure and academic program programs 1 and improvements that are part of Proposition One include:

Building FEMA storm shelters onto Cottonwood Elementary, Robert Martin Elementary, Sunflower Elementary, Andover Middle, Andover Central Middle & Andover Central High School.

Adding secure entrances and renovate Cottonwood Elementary, Robert Martin Elementary, Sunflower Elementary, Andover Middle, Andover Central Middle & Andover Central High School.

Building a new Meadowlark Elementary on a new site.

Building a new Andover High School on the same site and keep existing gyms.

Adding additional preschool programming.

Upgrades to district athletic facilities, including middle school tracks and tennis, Andover High School stadium, locker rooms & parking and enhance Andover Central High School stadium to host home events.

Building a district tennis complex.

Addressing district-wide necessary facility improvements, and

Renovating existing Meadowlark building for District Office, Support Services & Andover eCademy.

Officials say Proposition One will not result in a tax increase to Andover voters.

Proposition Two, an additional $19.8 million, that will require a 2.3 mill increase in the districts mill levy, includes:

Building a district pool to provide a place for curriculum, swimming & diving teams.

Constructing new career & professional studies center, and

Adding artificial turf to varsity softball and baseball fields.

District officials say the mill levy increase means taxes on a $100,000 home would go up by a little more than $2 per month, or about $26.45 per year.