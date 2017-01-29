Wichita State wins 4th straight, beats Bradley 64-49

AP_logo By Published: Updated:
(KSN graphic)
(KSN graphic)

PEORIA, Ind. (AP) — Landry Shamet had 19 points and six assists, and Wichita State rolled to a 64-49 victory over Bradley on Sunday for its fourth straight double-digit win.

Conner Frankamp added 15 points and Markis McDuffie had nine points and 14 rebounds for Wichita State (19-4, 9-1 Missouri Valley), which remains a game back of conference-leader Illinois State. Shamet and Frankamp each made three 3-pointers.

Darrell Brown scored 18 points to lead Bradley (8-15, 3-7), which shot just 34 percent (19 of 56) and has lost its fifth straight.

Bradley led 29-24 early in the second half before the Shockers pulled away with a 27-9 run and led 51-38 with 7:40 to play. Shamet scored eight points, Frankamp added seven and Rashard Kelly chipped in five of his seven points, including a pair of dunks, during the stretch.

KSN.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language, racial slurs or consistent name calling will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s