Hundreds gather to protest Trump’s immigration ban

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – – Wichitans by the hundreds got out today to voice their opposition to President Trump’s executive orders.

Two separate protests were held in Wichita Sunday afternoon.

The first took place outside the Islamic Society of Wichita.

More than a hundred people lined the sidewalk, with signs in hand, to stand in solidarity for immigrants.

Joni Franklin adopted her daughter from a third world country.

She says sympathizes with what refugees and those in the predominantly Muslim countries are going through after the ban by President Trump.

“There’s one goal, that’s to understand that we are still America and we can still secure our borders without excluding people that need our help and protection,” said Franklin.

Hussam Madi, a spokesperson for the Islamic Society of Wichita turned out for the protest.

Madi says he was happy to see the amount of support.

“People are worried, people that are here are worried, what should we do, what can we do, should we lay low and all that, but when you see the support it really gives you a lot of hope,” said Madi.

A couple of hours later, across town at Eisenhower National Airport, several hundred more people lined the sidewalks there.

The protest there, peaceful as well.

Raed Ullah’s was born in America, after his parents immigrated to the United States from Pakistan.

Although he is not directly affected, he felt it was important to come out to the protest.

“This country was raised on the back of immigrants, this country was built upon immigrants and what they’ve done,” said Ullah.

Ullah is hopeful a different solution will come from the protests here and across the country.

“We can’t lump an entire nation into the category of bad people, I mean we have to be a little more specific, a little my nuanced about how we approach these complex ideas and concepts,” said Ullah.

President Donald Trump is defending his sweeping order on immigration.

Trump said in a statement Sunday amid widespread protests that “America is a proud nation of immigrants.” He says the country “will continue to show compassion to those fleeing oppression,” but “while protecting our own citizens and border.”