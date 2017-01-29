Culinary schools struggle with enrollment decline

This June 3, 2013 photo shows chef Dominique Ansel making Cronuts, a croissant-donut hybrid, at the Dominique Ansel Bakery in New York. Ansel makes only 200 to 250 Cronuts every morning and has been selling out within an hour. (AP Photo/Richard Drew)
This June 3, 2013 photo shows chef Dominique Ansel making Cronuts, a croissant-donut hybrid, at the Dominique Ansel Bakery in New York. Ansel makes only 200 to 250 Cronuts every morning and has been selling out within an hour. (AP Photo/Richard Drew)

MONTPELIER, Vt. (AP) – Enrollment in culinary institutes across the country is in decline and some cooking schools have announced they are closing.

Officials say the schools are victims of high tuitions, low student aid, more restaurant positions that provide on-the-job training and a demanding millennial workforce.

Despite the challenges, schools like the New England Culinary Institute in Montpelier, Vermont, and the Culinary Institute of Charleston in South Carolina, are committed to staying relevant and in demand.

Other schools have not been as fortunate. Le Cordon Bleu’s 16 U.S. programs will close later this year. One culinary school president says it’s a national trend.

The Culinary Education in New York’s president says students can’t get the same level of training while learning on the job. He says culinary school provides depth of training.

