‘A Dog’s Purpose’ opens to $18.4 million amid controversy

AP_logo By Published:
This image released by Universal Studios shows John Ortiz in a scene from "A Dog's Purpose." (Joe Lederer/Universal Studios via AP)
This image released by Universal Studios shows John Ortiz in a scene from "A Dog's Purpose." (Joe Lederer/Universal Studios via AP)

LOS ANGELES (AP) — “A Dog’s Purpose” has underperformed slightly at the box office as it opened in theaters amid controversy over animal treatment on set and calls for a boycott.

Based on early projections, the family film was expected to open in the mid $20-million range, but studio estimates Sunday indicated it took in $18.4 million for a second-place start.

Yet it’s hardly a bomb for a movie that cost only $22 million to produce.

First place went again to M. Night Shyamalan’s multiple personality thriller “Split.” It grossed $26.3 million, representing a 34 percent drop from its first weekend.

Rounding out the top five were “Hidden Figures” with $14 million, new opener “Resident Evil: The Final Chapter” with $13.9 million, and “La La Land,” which has now earned over $100 million.

KSN.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language, racial slurs or consistent name calling will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s