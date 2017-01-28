Woman dies in Topeka rollover accident

Brianna Johnson Published:
Deadly-Crash-generic-file-MGFX

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – The Shawnee County Emergency Communication Center was notified about an injury accident south of NW 35th Street on US Highway 75 around 2:32 Saturday morning. When deputies arrived they found a 2003 Ford Expedition in a wooded area off the highway.

The Shawnee County Sheriff’s Office says a 23-year-old woman was driving the vehicle northbound on N US 75 when she left the road to the east. The car overturned before coming to rest in the trees.

Officials say the driver was not wearing a seatbelt and was ejected from the car. She was pronounced dead at the scene.

The driver’s name has not yet been released. The accident is still under investigation at this time.

