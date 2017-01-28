Police chase leads to rollover accident

By Published:
(KSN photo)
(KSN photo)

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – A low speed chase with Wichita police lead to a rollover accident, leaving four people injured.

Wichita dispatchers tell us the chase started at South Hydraulic and East Idlewild Drive in south Wichita, and end three miles north at Marion Road,.

Dispatchers say the rollover left two people with serious, non-life threatening injuries and two others with minor injuries.

All four are being taken to the hospital.

We will continue to follow this story and give you the latest details as they emerge.

KSN.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language, racial slurs or consistent name calling will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s