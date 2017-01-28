Police chase leads to rollover accident

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – A low speed chase with Wichita police lead to a rollover accident, leaving four people injured.

Wichita dispatchers tell us the chase started at South Hydraulic and East Idlewild Drive in south Wichita, and end three miles north at Marion Road,.

Dispatchers say the rollover left two people with serious, non-life threatening injuries and two others with minor injuries.

All four are being taken to the hospital.

We will continue to follow this story and give you the latest details as they emerge.