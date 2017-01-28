Local reaction to President Trump’s ban

WICHITA, Kan. – – A federal judge in New York has granted a stay order on Donald Trump’s executive order, according to the American Civil Liberties Union.

The stay order is aimed at President Trump’s executive order, temporarily restricting entry to the U.S. by those from several predominantly Muslim countries.

Several Muslim students from Wichita State University were reacting to the news coming out today.

Jenna Farhat is a freshman at WSU.

Farhat’s family immigrated to the U.S. in 1995, shortly before she was born.

Syria is one of the seven countries had put forth that 90-day travel ban.

“It breaks my heart, because why was I able to get out of there and be born where I was here in this land of opportunity, given all the privileges that I’ve been given, when all these other people are over there dying,” said Farhat.

Farhat says the president’s decision leave her with worries about how this could affect her friends and her life.

“I have a lot of friends that are international students, they are terrified, they are frantically applying for green cards, a lot of people are at risk of losing everything they have right now,” said Farhat.

Zeeshan Khan is the President of the Wichita State Muslim Association.

Khan says he was saddened to hear of President Trump’s executive order.

“Closing doors to refugees and these other countries, it’s very sad, especially because most of these refugees are women and children,” said Khan.

Khan says he is also concerned about how this could impact the country moving forward.

“The decisions President Trump makes in the office will affect, it will affect millions,” said Khan.

Critics blasted the order as “Muslim ban,” something that Trump denied.

Trump said the order was necessary to keep foreign terrorists out of the U.S.

The president on the campaign trail and after taking office called for “extreme vetting” of some entering the country.