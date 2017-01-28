Local gas station robbed at gunpoint

WICHITA, Kan (KSNW) – Wichita police are looking for a suspect after a local Presto gas station was robbed at gunpoint.

Police tell us the robbery happened at the 21st Street and Rock Road location, at 9 p.m. Friday.

The victim says a man, armed with a handgun, entered the business and demanded money.

Officers say the suspect took the money and fled on foot.

No injuries were reported from the incident.

The Wichita Police Department is reviewing security footage of the robbery and asks anyone with information to call WPD Investigations (268-4407) or Crimestoppers (267-2111).

