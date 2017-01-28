Kremlin says Trump, Putin agree to work closely

FILE - In this Friday, Jan. 20, 2017, file photo, President Donald Trump leaves the President's Room of the Senate at the Capitol after he formally signed his cabinet nominations into law, in Washington. A legal watchdog group plans to file a lawsuit Monday, Jan. 23, 2017, alleging that Trump is violating the Constitution by allowing his businesses to accept payments from foreign governments. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite, Pool, File)
The Kremlin says Russia’s Vladimir Putin (POO’-tihn) and President Donald Trump have agreed to work closely together and boost ties between the powers.

That’s the message after the leaders spoke by telephone on Saturday. It’s their first official contact since Trump took office.

A Kremlin statement says “both sides showed their readiness for active, joint work to stabilize and develop Russian-American cooperation.”

There is no immediate comment from the White House.

The Kremlin says Putin and Trump will maintain “regular personal contact” and begin preparations for a face-to-face meeting.

The Kremlin has applauded Trump’s promises to rebuild U.S.-Russian relations. They’ve been pushed to their worst level since the Cold War by the Ukraine crisis, war in Syria and allegations of Russian meddling in U.S. elections.

