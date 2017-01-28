Kansas man sentenced to 3 years for fatal traffic accident

AP_logo By Published:
Court-Room-Scales-of-Justice-generic-file-MGFX

GREAT BEND, Kan. (AP) – A Hutchinson man has been sentenced to three years in prison for a drunken-driving accident that killed his friend.

Twenty-year-old Dakota Wade James was sentenced Friday for a May 15 wreck on the Barton/Stafford county line. Investigators say James missed a curve and rolled his pickup truck rolled, leaving 20-year-old Jacob Kenny of Great Bend dead.

The Hutchinson News reports James told authorities after the accident that Kenny had been driving. James also had a history of alcohol-related violations, including a DUI arrest four months before the crash.

Prosecutors charged James with involuntary manslaughter, driving under the influence but he pleaded guilty to a lesser charge of involuntary manslaughter by reckless behavior.

A 30-day sentence for filing a false police report will run concurrently with the prison time.

KSN.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language, racial slurs or consistent name calling will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s