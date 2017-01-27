Widespread flu activity reported throughout the state

By Published:
Flu (KSN News)
Flu (KSN News)

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNW) – Kansas is now experiencing widespread influenza activity, with increased influenza cases seen in most regions of the state.

Reports of outbreaks in long-term care facilities, schools and day cares have been made to the Kansas Department of Health and Environment.

Symptoms of influenza include fever, dry cough, extreme tiredness and muscle aches. Complications can include pneumonia, ear and sinus infections and dehydration. Influenza may also worsen other chronic conditions.

You can avoid spreading the flu by covering your mouth when you cough and sneeze, washing your hands and staying home when you are sick.

Nationally, this season’s influenza vaccine appears to be a very good match to the circulating influenza viruses.

“It is not too late to get your seasonal influenza vaccine,” said Susan Mosier, MD, MBA, FACS, KDHE Secretary and State Health Officer. “I urge Kansans who have not yet taken this precaution to do so as soon as possible.”

Influenza vaccine is recommended for nearly everyone six months of age and older.

KSN.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language, racial slurs or consistent name calling will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s