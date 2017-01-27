Widespread flu activity in Kansas

WICHITA, Kan,. (KSNW) – Flu season is back and even though it’s not new news, more and more people are getting sick. In fact, Kansas health officials say they’re seeing widespread flu activity throughout Kansas.

“When you have the flu, you know it. The symptoms include; achy body, coughing, sneezing and you may even feel really tired.” Explained Sedgwick county health official, Chris Steward.

Typically you feel the symptoms on and three days after being infected but what’s worse is t hat you can be contagious for up to one week after that. Health officials tell us flu activity in Sedgwick county alone has nearly doubled in just the last week. A large portion of that may be because it’s so easy to spread.

“Influenza is spread by droplets so even droplets you cant see, can spread easily across the room,” explained Steward.

We can call it a sneeze bomb and just one of them can infect an entire room for hours.Each of those bombs contain up to 40,000 droplets and can leave the body at more then 100 mph.

“If a person has influenza they need to stay home so, they don’t spread the disease to their coworkers or to their schoolmates. Also, remember to cover your mouth with your hands or elbow of your arm and for those that aren’t sick, stay that way by frequently washing your hands.” Explains Steward.

However, the very best way to prevent influenza is getting the flu shot which is available throughout the county for insured and uninsured.You can start by checking your nearest clinic for availability.