Wichita community rallies around killed 3-year-old boy’s family

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – The Wichita community is rallying around the family of a toddler who was hit and killed by a truck driver on Wednesday.

“We just, we broke down,” said Cheryl Werth Near. “I think everybody as a parent knows how tragic that is. It just touches everybody.”

Cheryl Werth Near is the owner of Jump Start, the convenience store where Benjamin Fulsom, 3, was killed. She said the news of the boy’s death has had a major effect on her and her convenience store family.

“I love children. I have always been really big about making our stores friendly for children to come into and to think about that little guy running across the parking lot, just breaks my heart,” Near said.

Wichita police said while Benjamin’s dad was inside the south Wichita store paying for gas Wednesday night, the toddler got out of the family van, ran across the parking lot and was struck by a pick-up. Benjamin died on the scene.

Near said she immediately contacted Benjamin’s mother, Shayla Nalley, about the tragic accident.

“It was really difficult, but I will tell you she is such a gracious woman and she comforted me and she told me, Cheryl, things happen, it’s nobody’s fault,” Near said.

Since the incident, Near has made it her mission to help the Benjamin’s family. She and a friend have set up a gofundme account to try to help pay for a funeral service.

“Our goal is to hit $10,000. My husband and I have spent all day today, he’s called his sources, we are calling vendors, people, you know friends, family just everybody,” Near said. “I just want you to know that this is a wonderful family, something really tragic happened and nobody is at fault.”

Near’s hope is people will remember Benjamin for the smiling, loving young boy he was.

“He was just a really rambunctious little boy and he just wanted to run into the store after his daddy,” she said.

Benjamin’s mom, Shayla Nalley, told KSN on Thursday that she is thankful for Near and the community’s support.

“It’s most appreciated and I love every single one of them for it. It’s just going to take some time,” said Nalley.

Click here to help pay for Benjamin’s services.