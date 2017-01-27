Wanted: Jerry D. Martin, Jr.

Jerry is wanted by the Sedgwick County Sheriff’s Office for PROBATIN VIOLATION FOR AGGRAVATED ESCAPE CUSTODY. He was last known to live in the Wichita Ks, area.

Anyone with information on the location of this person or any other wanted person or about ANY CRIME is urged to contact the Sedgwick County Sheriffs Office at 1.800.874.6449 Wichita-Sedgwick County Crime Stoppers at 316.267.2111 or 911 or texting at CRIMES(274637) and enter TIP217 plus your message.

Name: Jerry D. Martin, Jr.

Born: 1981

Ht/Wt: 6′ 3″ – 230 lbs.

Other:

White Male

Black hair / Brown eyes

Tattoo Right Forearm, Tattoo both Hands

To see more felons, or submit an anonymous tip, visit the

Crime Stoppers of Wichita/Sedgwick County website