Walgreens at Central and Hillside robbed early Friday

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Wichita police said the Walgreens was robbed at Central and Hillside early Friday morning.

It happened around 2:30. An employee said the suspect entered the business and demanded money. He left with money and fled south.

The suspect is believed to the same man who robbed the Taco Bueno and Subway restaurants in the same area last week. He was also wearing a dark clothing and a black hat.

If you recognize the suspect, call the Wichita police robbery section at 268-4374 or Crime Stoppers at 267-2111.