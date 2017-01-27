USD 259 superintendent community survey results are in, record number of participants

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – It’s been over a month since USD 259 Superintendent, John Allison, announced he was leaving the district. The Wichita school board has asked for the public’s input on what type of person they want taking on that role, and Friday, we learned the results.

The number of people that took part in this survey in a matter of two weeks has school officials very pleased. More than 2,500 voiced their opinion on who they want taking that leadership role

“People want to be heard,” said Sheril Logan, USD 259 School Board President.

The Kansas Association of School Boards spearheaded the community survey for USD 259, asking residents their top priorities in a candidate.

“I think it’s pretty clear that we want a superintendent that’s a good communicator and listens to people, I’m hearing that everywhere,” explained Logan.

“They want somebody that’s collaborative,” voiced Brian Jordan, the Asst. Executive Director of Leadership Services with the Kansas Association of School Boards.

Jordan explained the data to the USD 259 school board.

He found that there were several important qualities people want in a new superintendent.

The first, involved personal quality. The majority of people said they desire a person with a “kids first personality”.

The second, was leadership qualities. They want someone who is willing to advocate for school system at the state and federal level.

And the third, someone who’s not new to the job.

Almost 1,500 people said they want a superintendent with experience dealing with diverse socio economic demographics.

“Wichita being the largest district in the state and the most diverse district in the state that was different in this survey then others that we do. There was a lot of responses around understand us, understand our diversity,” stated Jordan.

USD 259 officials tell KSN they will finish the profile on the superintendent application Friday, and early next week they will open up the application process to internal candidates.

In a few weeks, the board will decide if they want to expand the search to outside applicants.