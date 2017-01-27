Snickers will run a live commercial during the Super Bowl

If you like Super Bowl ads, this year there will be a live commercial during the game. Snickers will run the world’s first live commercial during the game.

Snickers is responsible for the buzzy ad that stars Adam Driver. The ad will also feature what the company calls other less famous actors.

Snickers hasn’t said what the commercial will be about but did drop hints. There’s some kind of showdown, stunt horses, and a dead cowboy.

Lookout for this year’s ad during the third quarter. If you can’t get enough, Snickers will also have a 36-hour livestream from the commercial set. It starts Thursday before the game.