‘River Madness’ theme for the 46th Wichita Riverfest

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Wichita Festivals, Inc. unveiled the signature artwork for the 46th Riverfest set for June 2-10. The theme of this year’s festival is “River Madness”.

Wichita-based artists Rebekah Lewis and Josh Tripoli’s winning design includes elements of a retro comic-book cover. The two collected a check for $3,500 for the winning design. The design includes characters crossing the Arkansas in the Waterwagon.

Adult buttons for Riverfest are $10, with an early-bird price of $7 when purchased by online presale now at SelectaSeat.com or in person April 10-May 4 at area Cox Solutions stores, INTRUST Bank Arena box office or Wichita Festivals, Inc. The price for the popular child’s button will be $3 through May 4 and $5, starting May 5.

The Riverfest 2017 concert line-up will be released on March 1. Discounted early-bird registration for the Kansas Health Foundation River Run races has begun and will continue through Feb. 28.