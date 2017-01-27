Maize, Newton basketball winners this Friday night

On a busy night of Friday high school basketball, the Maize boys’ basketball team got a win over rival Maize South, while the Newton girls’ basketball team stayed unbeaten with a win over Olathe Northwest. The Bishop Carroll girls fought hard against Bishop Miege in the Newton girls’ basketball tournament, but ultimately came up just short, falling 53-43.

Here are some scores from around the state of Kansas tonight:

Abilene 58, Hays-TMP-Marian 57

Basehor-Linwood 55, Labette County 39

Baxter Springs 66, Southeast 39

Bishop Seabury Academy 80, KC East Christian 66

Blue Valley 83, St. James Academy 78

BV North 50, Blue Valley Southwest 26

BV West 61, Gardner-Edgerton 45

Caldwell 31, Sedan 27

Chanute 53, Iola 49

Chapman 38, Hoisington 25

Conway Springs 59, Belle Plaine 46

Doniphan West 68, Washington County 56

Ell-Saline 69, Medicine Lodge 64

Ellsworth 55, Southeast Saline 50

Elyria Christian 47, Herington 23

Fort Scott 65, Girard 62, OT

Frankfort 56, Axtell 53

Frontenac 63, Independence 48

Goddard 64, Wichita Campus 46

Hanover 71, Wetmore 45

Haven 64, Sedgwick 43

Hays 66, Dodge City 54

Hill City 56, Trego 48

Humboldt 52, Erie 50

Hutchinson 74, Valley Center 72

Jefferson North 61, Pleasant Ridge 50

KC Turner 52, SM Northwest 46

Logan 60, Northern Valley 34

Maize 78, Maize South 64

Mill Valley 53, Lansing 41

Moundridge 48, Goessel 34

Olathe Northwest 65, Topeka West 60

Olathe South 58, Olathe North 28

Osborne 85, Lakeside 28

Parsons 62, Columbus 30

Pawnee Heights 40, Minneola 39

Perry-Lecompton 43, Jefferson West 29

Phillipsburg 75, Oakley 40

Pike Valley 68, Chase 33

Pittsburg Colgan 60, Riverton 38

Plainville 61, Ellis 45

Pratt 66, Macksville 43

Rock Creek 56, Wamego 52

Rock Hills 50, Wilson 48

Sabetha 49, Riverside 35

Salina Sacred Heart 73, Hutchinson Trinity 46

Smith Center 49, Stockton 40

St. John’s Beloit-Tipton 50, Tescott 21

St. Thomas Aquinas 52, BV Northwest 35

Tonganoxie 41, KC Bishop Ward 22

Uniontown 53, Crest 19

Washington County 79, Ottawa 72

Wellington 78, Winfield 59

Wellsville 66, Anderson County 42

Wichita Collegiate 75, Circle 72

Lyon County League Tournament Semifinal

Hartford 52, Southern Coffey 48

Lebo 44, Burlingame 42

SPIAA Tournament Consolation

Hodgeman County 55, Satanta 45

South Central 57, Ingalls 51

Semifinal

South Gray 66, Ashland 30

Spearville 56, Kiowa County 46

GIRLS’ BASKETBALL

Baxter Springs 55, Southeast 30

Blue Valley 47, St. James Academy 15

Bluestem 46, Cherryvale 32

BV Northwest 60, SM West 41

Caldwell 41, Sedan 37

Central Burden 39, Oxford 32

Centralia 53, Blue Valley 31

Clay Center 47, Smoky Valley 21

Clifton-Clyde 41, Troy 29

Colby 36, Norton 33

Columbus 43, Parsons 27

Council Grove 61, Marion 32

Crest 49, Uniontown 46

Ellinwood 53, Lyons 46

Ellsworth 36, Southeast Saline 32

Flinthills 40, South Haven 23

Frankfort 51, Axtell 46

Girard 54, Fort Scott 32

Golden Plains 37, Triplains-Brewster 28

Goodland 45, Scott City 36

Hanover 53, Wetmore 41

Hays-TMP-Marian 60, Abilene 41

Hill City 62, Trego 39

Hoisington 48, Chapman 36

Holcomb 53, Southwestern Hts. 33

Hugoton 58, Liberal 43

Humboldt 60, Erie 46

Hutchinson Trinity 54, Salina Sacred Heart 33

Independence 56, Frontenac 39

Iola 46, Chanute 33

Labette County 67, Basehor-Linwood 53

LaCrosse 35, Victoria 19

Lakeside 30, Osborne 29

Linn 39, Onaga 20

Logan 60, Northern Valley 34

Mission Valley 40, Lyndon 17

Natoma 36, Lincoln 27

Oakley 44, Phillipsburg 23

Osage City 35, Santa Fe Trail 28

Otis-Bison 57, Sylvan-Lucas 34

Ottawa 60, KC Washington 29

Pike Valley 55, Chase 41

Pittsburg 39, DeSoto 34

Pittsburg Colgan 49, Riverton 38

Plainville 38, Ellis 29

Rock Creek 32, Wamego 31

Rural Vista 56, Wakefield 28

Russell 57, Minneapolis 35

Sabetha 58, Riverside 49

Silver Lake 62, Atchison 35

St. John’s Beloit-Tipton 56, Tescott 27

Stockton 48, Smith Center 31

Tonganoxie 45, KC Bishop Ward 42, OT

Valley Heights 61, Solomon 26

Wabaunsee 52, Riley County 33

Washington County 61, Doniphan West 48

West Elk 28, Argonia 26

Wilson 52, Rock Hills 6

El Dorado Tournament Consolation Semifinal

Augusta 77, Wichita East 64

Semifinal

Circle 47, Mill Valley 40

Emporia Tournament Consolation Semifinal

Topeka 51, SM North 41

Wichita Heights 73, Goddard-Eisenhower 29

Semifinal

Derby 70, Maize 36

Lawrence 51, Emporia 43

Haven Tournament Consolation Semifinal

Garden Plain 47, Nickerson 36

Rose Hill 30, Haven 29

Semifinal

Cheney 54, Wellington 47

Goddard 45, Kingman 28

Hilltop Hoops Classic Seventh Place

Macksville 49, Little River 32

Fifth Place

Ness City 50, Ell-Saline 45

Third Place

Moundridge 48, St. John 36

Jefferson County North Tournament Consolation Semifinal

Atchison County 38, Cornerstone Family 37

Perry-Lecompton 43, Oskaloosa 32

Semifinal

Jefferson North 61, Pleasant Ridge 50

Rossville 32, Valley Falls 30

Lawrence Free State Tournament Consolation Semifinal

SM South 62, Hutchinson 42

Wichita Northwest 41, Junction City 30

Semifinal

Topeka Seaman 51, KC Schlagle 47

Lyon County League Tournament Semifinal

Olpe 61, Lebo 26

Waverly 56, Hartford 27

McPherson Tournament Consolation Semifinal

Dodge City 41, Andale 32

Hays 57, Wichita Southeast 36

Semifinal

Manhattan 56, Valley Center 29

Newton Invitational Tournament Consolation Semifinal

Andover Central 42, Garden City 37

SM Northwest 52, Kapaun Mount Carmel 46

Semifinal

Bishop Miege 53, Wichita Bishop Carroll 43

Newton 50, Olathe Northwest 36

Skyline 54 Classic Tournament Consolation Semifinal

Kinsley 45, Pretty Prairie 33

Pratt Skyline 27, Attica 24

Semifinal

Medicine Lodge 53, Norwich 48

Washburn Rural Tournament Consolation Semifinal

SM East 47, Topeka West 39

Semifinal

St. Thomas Aquinas 61, Washburn Rural 42