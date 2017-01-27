KSN Kansas Today’s ‘Oh Baby!’ Contest Official Rules

OFFICIAL RULES
- NO PURCHASE NECESSARY TO ENTER OR WIN. The KSN Kansas Today ‘Oh Baby!’ Contest (the “Promotion”) is sponsored by Nexstar Media Group, LLC d/b/a KSNW-TV (“KSN News 3”) (the “Promotion Party”). Promotion is only offered in the KSN News 3 viewing area within the Kansas counties of Barber, Barton, Butler, Chase, Chautauqua, Cheyenne, Clarke, Comanche, Cowley, Decatur, Dickinson, Edwards, Elk, Ellis, Ellsworth, Finney, Ford, Geary, Gove, Graham, Grant, Gray, Greeley, Greenwood, Hamilton, Harper, Harvey, Haskell, Hodgeman, Kearny, Kingman, Kiowa, Lane, Lincoln, Logan, Lyon, Marion, McPherson, Meade, Mitchell, Morris, Morton, Ness, Norton, Osborne, Ottawa, Pawnee, Phillips, Pratt, Rawlins, Reno, Rice, Rooks, Rush, Russell, Saline, Scott, Sedgwick, Seward, Sheridan, Sherman, Smith, Stafford, Stanton, Stevens, Sumner, Thomas, Trego, Wallace, and Wichita, the Nebraska counties of Dundy, Hitchcock, Red Willow and Furnas, and the Oklahoma counties of Texas, Beaver, Harper and Kay (the “Promotion Area“). Void outside the Promotion Area and where prohibited.
- Promotion is subject to all federal, state and local laws. KSN News 3 shall be entitled to interpret these Official Rules as needed — including but not limited to rules regarding entries, deadlines, winner selection, prize restrictions, and eligibility — and all its decisions are final. By participating, you irrevocably, fully and unconditionally agree to be bound by these Official Rules and waive any right to claim ambiguity in these Official Rules and or any other Promotion-related advertising or materials.
- Promotion begins on January 30, 2017. Entry deadline is determined by the birth date of Katie Taube’s baby. Drawing to determine potential winner will be held one work day after baby’s birth.
ELIGIBILITY
- To be eligible, each entrant must be at least eighteen (18) years old and a legal United States resident living in the Promotion Area (above).
- Employees of KSN News 3, Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (“Nexstar“), any other television stations in the Promotion Area, any other entity directly involved in the development or administration of the Promotion, and the members of their immediate families (defined as spouses, parents, siblings, and children, including “steps,” “in-laws,” “formers” and “exes” of each) and households, are not eligible to enter or win. The term “household” includes all persons residing together in a single residence, whether or not related.
Prize & ODDS
- Grand Prize (1): $250 VISA Gift Card.
- The odds of winning depend on the number of entries received.
PRIZE RESTRICTIONS
- All prize details shall be at KSN News 3’s sole discretion. Winner assumes sole responsibility for all expenses and incidental costs associated with the prize not explicitly outlined above, including without limitation, all federal, state and local taxes (if any), surcharges, fees, tips, gratuities, parking, concessions, souvenirs, merchandise, all transportation, travel or lodging, food, beverages, snacks, and personal items. Any person who wins prizes through any KSN News 3-sponsored promotions with cumulative value equal to or greater than $600 in a calendar year will receive an IRS 1099 Form.
- Prize is not redeemable for cash and may not be sold, bartered or auctioned. The right to receive prize is not transferrable. Prize or any portion thereof not used or accepted by winner is forfeited and no cash or substitute will be offered or permitted, unless required by law. Prize may not be substituted except that KSN News 3 in its discretion may substitute a prize, or portion thereof, with a prize or portion of equal or greater value if it deems necessary. Any such changes will be announced.
- Prize offered is provided “as is” with no warranty or guarantee either express or implied by Promotion Parties. Promotion Parties have neither made nor are responsible or liable for any warranty, representation, or guarantee, express or implied, in fact or in law, relative to Other restrictions apply.
TO enter
- Entries will be accepted beginning January 30, 2017 at 12:01 AM CT and ending after KSN Anchor, Katie Taube’s baby is born. To enter, visit http://ksn.com/category/entertainment/contests (the “Promotion Page“) and follow the instructions to complete an official entry form with all required information, which may include your name, e-mail address, phone number, and age or date of birth. This is the only method of entry. Entries will not be accepted via U.S. mail, e-mail, or any other method.
- Proof of sending entry is not proof of receipt by KSN News 3. KSN News 3 will not accept screen shots as proof of entry.
- Limit one (1) entry per person or e-mail address. Additional entries received from any such person or e-mail address thereafter will be subject to disqualification. Any use of robotic, repetitive, automatic, programmed, mechanical, script, macro, or any other automated means or similar entry methods or agents (including, but not limited to, contest-entry services or multiple or different e-mail addresses, or the submission of false contact information under multiple or different e-mail addresses, identities, registrations, accounts or logins) or any other devices or artifices to enter or encourage, directly or indirectly, multiple or false entries are prohibited and suspected or detected entry method violations may void some or all entries submitted by that entrant, in KSN News 3’s sole discretion. No group submissions will be accepted.
- Entries must include a working daytime telephone number and valid e-mail address for the entrant. KSN News 3 is not responsible for voice or electronic communications that are undeliverable because of any form of call blocking of any kind or inability to leave a voice message or passive or as to e-mail, active filtering of any kind. In the event of a dispute as to the identity or eligibility of a winner based on an e-mail address, the entry will be deemed made by the “Authorized Account Holder” of the e-mail address used for entry. The Authorized Account Holder is the natural person who is assigned to the e-mail address by the relevant Internet access provider, online service provider, or other organization responsible for assigning e-mail addresses for the corresponding domain. In the event of a dispute as to the identity of any entrant, the potential winner agrees to furnish requested documentation confirming his/her status as the Authorized Account Holder.
- Entrants who fail to provide any required information may be disqualified without further notification by KSN News 3. KSN News 3 is not responsible for entries that are lost, misdirected, garbled, distorted, truncated, incomplete, illegible, incorrect or late for any reason, and all such entries are void. KSN News 3 reserves the right in its sole discretion to disqualify any entry at any time that in its opinion does not comply with these Official Rules. Entries become the property of KSN News 3 and will not be returned or acknowledged.
- The information that you provide in connection with the Promotion may be used by KSN News 3 in accordance with its Privacy Policy, which is found at http://ksn.com/privacy-policy and which may be updated from time to time.
WINNER SELECTION, NOTIFICATION AND VERIFICATION
- One work day after Katie’s baby’s birth, or within a reasonable time thereafter, KSN News 3 or its designee will choose one (1) name from all timely entries All Entrants start with 0 points and points are added based on the following formula. Entry with the lowest point score will be determined to be the winner. In case of a tie, winner will be chosen by random drawing.
- Birthdate & Time:1 point will be added for each hour difference between the Entrant’s guess and Katie’s baby’s actual birth date and time. Any time less than one hour difference will be ignored.
- Gender: 1 point will be added for an incorrect on the gender of the baby (boy or girl).
- Weight:5 point will be added for each ounce difference between Entrants guess and actual weight of Katie’s baby.
- Length: 2 points will be added for each inch difference between Entrants guess and the actual length of Katie’s baby. Any difference less than an inch will be ignored.
- Hair Color: 4 points added if Entrants guess at hair color is different than Katie’s baby’s hair color.
- Eye Color: 4 points added if Entrants guess at eye color is different than Katie’s baby’s eye color.
- 1st Letter of First Name: 2 points added for incorrect guess of first letter of Katie’s baby’s first name.
- KSN News 3 will contact potential winner using the information supplied by winner on his or her entry form. Winner must respond to KSN News 3 within fourty-eight (48) hours of initial notification, or by 5:00 PM CT two days after initial notification, whichever is earlier, and may be required to present valid photo identification and/or to sign an affidavit or declaration of eligibility, liability waiver, publicity release (where legal), tax forms and/or other legal documents and to provide such documents to KSN News 3 within two weeks of initial notification as a condition of receiving prize. KSN News 3 in its sole discretion may allow for transmission of verification documents via fax or e-mail. Winner must pick up prize at KSN News 3’s studios at 833 N. Main Street, Wichita, Kansas during regular business hours no later than 5:00 PM CT two weeks after notification. If applicable, KSN News 3, in its sole discretion, may permit a verified winner to authorize, in writing, another adult to pick up his or her prize; however, winner must agree to release and hold KSN News 3 harmless from all liability for any prize claimed by his or her authorized designee and winner’s designee will be required present photo ID.
- If potential winner (a) cannot be contacted directly by, or does not respond to, KSN News 3 within the time stated above, (b) fails to satisfy any eligibility or verification requirement herein, (c) declines to accept the prize, or (d) is otherwise determined to be ineligible, KSN News 3 in its discretion may disqualify that individual and an alternate winner will be chosen by random drawing as soon as reasonably practicable after such disqualification. Alternate winners are subject to all eligibility requirements and restrictions of these Official Rules. If time permits, KSN News 3 will conduct up to two (2) alternate winner drawings. If KSN News 3 cannot verify a winner after three (3) alternate winner drawings or there is not enough time remaining prior to the Show to verify a winner, no further drawings will be held and the prize will not be awarded.
- KSN News 3 may, in its sole discretion, post the verified winner’s name on the Promotion Page and/or any of KSN News 3’s websites, including http://ksn.com, and on or in any of KSN News 3’s social media pages or channels, and broadcast it on any of KSN News 3’s stations.
PUBLICITY RELEASE
- By accepting a prize, winner agrees to award KSN News 3 the right to publicize his or her name, photographs (including the use and appearance of his or her photograph on KSN News 3’s websites), likeness, biographical information, e-mail address, voice and details of winning for purposes of this and future promotions without further compensation, except where prohibited.
LIMITATION OF LIABILITY & DISCLAIMER OF WARRANTIES
- By entering the Promotion, you agree that KSN News 3, Nexstar, Facebook, Inc. (“Facebook“), any other company involved in the development or administration of this Promotion, and a range of subsidiaries, agencies, affiliates, franchisees, promoters, prize suppliers, directors, officers, employees, agents and related persons (collectively, the “Released Parties”): (a) are not responsible for technical failures of any kind, including but not limited to lost, disconnected, interrupted, or unavailable network, server, or other connections, late, lost, undeliverable, damaged or stolen mail, or for any failed telephone or computer hardware or software, or for any failed, delayed, misdirected, corrupted, or garbled transmissions or errors of any kind, whether human, mechanical, or electronic, or for entries that for any reason are not properly submitted or received by KSN News 3 by any deadline stated above; (b) are not responsible for any incorrect or inaccurate information, whether caused by entrants or other participants, printing, typographical or other errors or by any of the equipment or programming associated with or utilized in the Promotion or in the printing of this offer, administration of this Promotion, or in the selection or announcement of the winner or prize; (c) are not responsible for any injury or damage to any computer, modem or other electrical device as a result of participation in this Promotion or downloading of any software or materials; (d) are not responsible for unauthorized human intervention in any part of the Promotion; (e) are not responsible for any unauthorized third party use of any entry materials; (f) are not responsible for the inability to select winner because of postal failure, equipment failure, or data storage failure; and (g) are not responsible for any printing, typographical, technical, computer, network or human error that may occur in the administration of the Promotion, the acceptance of entries, the selection of winner, the prize or otherwise in any Promotion-related materials.
- RELEASED PARTIES EXPRESSLY DISCLAIM ALL WARRANTIES OF ANY KIND (WHETHER EXPRESS, IMPLIED, STATUTORY OR OTHERWISE), INCLUDING BUT NOT LIMITED TO, IMPLIED WARRANTIES OF MERCHANTABILITY, FITNESS FOR A PARTICULAR PURPOSE, AND NON-INFRINGEMENT. RELEASED PARTIES SHALL NOT BE LIABLE OR RESPONSIBLE FOR THOSE GUARANTEES OR WARRANTIES MADE OR OFFERED BY ADVERTISERS, PARTNERS, MANUFACTURERS OR SUPPLIERS, INCLUDING THOSE RELATED TO prize. UNDER NO CIRCUMSTANCES SHALL RELEASED PARTIES BE HELD RESPONSIBLE OR LIABLE FOR YOUR USE OF THE INFORMATION AND/OR PRODUCTS PROVIDED AND/OR MADE AVAILABLE THROUGH THE Promotion OR FOR ERRORS OR ANOMALIES RESULTING IN THE UNINTENDED OR ERRONEOUS PARTICIPATION, AWARD OF prize OR OTHER BENEFITS UNDER THESE OFFICIAL RULES. RELEASED PARTIES OFFER NO ASSURANCES, GUARANTEES OR WARRANTIES THAT THE Promotion OR RELATED WEBSITES WILL BE UNINTERRUPTED OR ERROR-FREE AND DO NOT GUARANTEE THE ACCURACY OR RELIABILITY OF ANY INFORMATION OBTAINED THROUGH THE Promotion.
- By entering the Promotion, you agree to release and hold Released Parties harmless from any and all alleged, existing, or future actions, claims, and/or liabilities of whatever nature including, but not limited to, personal injury, bodily injury (including, without limitation, wrongful death and disability), property damage, and expense (including, without limitation, reasonable attorneys’ fees) and loss or damage of any other kind, relating to or arising from, in whole or in part, directly or indirectly, (a) your participation or inability to participate, in the Promotion or any Promotion-related or prize-related activity; (b) the use by Released Parties (including modification, adaptation, and reproduction) of entry materials during or after the Promotion; (c) the delivery, acceptance, possession, redemption, use, misuse, loss, or misdirection of prize; and (d) any other claim or cause of action you may have against any Released Party.
- BY entering THE Promotion, you FURTHER AGREE THAT (A) ANY AND ALL DISPUTES, CLAIMS, AND CAUSES OF ACTION ARISING OUT OF OR CONNECTED WITH THE Promotion, OR ANY PRIZE AWARDED, SHALL BE RESOLVED INDIVIDUALLY, WITHOUT RESORT TO ANY FORM OF CLASS ACTION; (B) ANY AND ALL CLAIMS, JUDGMENTS AND AWARDS SHALL BE LIMITED TO ACTUAL OUT-OF-POCKET COSTS INCURRED, INCLUDING COSTS ASSOCIATED WITH ENTERING THE Promotion, BUT IN NO EVENT ATTORNEYS’ FEES; AND (C) UNDER NO CIRCUMSTANCES WILL YOU BE PERMITTED TO OBTAIN ANY AWARD FOR, AND you HEREBY WAIVE ALL RIGHTS TO CLAIM, PUNITIVE, INCIDENTAL OR CONSEQUENTIAL DAMAGES AND ANY AND ALL RIGHTS TO HAVE DAMAGES MULTIPLIED OR OTHERWISE INCREASED AND ANY OTHER DAMAGES OTHER THAN ACTUAL OUT-OF-POCKET EXPENSES.
- SOME STATES DO NOT ALLOW LIMITATIONS ON THE ABILITY TO PURSUE CLASS ACTION REMEDIES, OR ON CERTAIN KINDS OF DAMAGES, SO THE ABOVE LIMITATIONS OR EXCLUSIONS MAY NOT APPLY TO YOU IN WHOLE OR IN PART.
MISCELLANEOUS
- KSN News 3 reserves the right to cancel, suspend or terminate this Promotion, or any part thereof, if KSN News 3 determines, in its sole discretion, that the security, administration, fairness and/or operation of the Promotion has been corrupted or impaired by any non-authorized intervention, network failure, information storage failure, telecommunications failure, malfunction, or any other cause beyond KSN News 3’s control. In such an event, KSN News 3 will post notice of same at the Promotion Page and select the winner at random from all non-suspect entries received prior to the suspension, cancellation or termination of the Promotion or in such other manner as KSN News 3, in its sole discretion, deems fair and appropriate under the circumstances.
- KSN News 3 reserves the right to disqualify any individual from further participation in the Promotion if KSN News 3 concludes, in its sole discretion, that such person (a) has attempted to tamper with the entry process or other any operation of the Promotion, (b) has repeatedly disregarded or has attempted to circumvent these Official Rules, or (c) has acted towards KSN News 3 or any other Promotion Party, entrant or other participant in an unfair, inequitable, deliberately annoying, threatening, disrupting or harassing manner. Tampering includes attempting to enter more than the number of times permitted herein, including by using any prohibited device or method. Any failure by KSN News 3 to enforce any of these Official Rules shall not constitute a waiver of such Official Rules.
- ANY ATTEMPT BY ANY INDIVIDUAL TO DEFRAUD, TAMPER WITH, OR DELIBERATELY UNDERMINE, THE LEGITIMATE OPERATION OF THE Promotion MAY BE A VIOLATION OF CRIMINAL AND/OR CIVIL LAWS AND KSN News 3 RESERVES THE RIGHT TO PURSUE ANY AVAILABLE DAMAGES OR REMEDIES AGAINST SUCH INDIVIDUAL AND/OR REFER SUCH MATTERS TO LAW ENFORCEMENT FOR PROSECUTION TO THE FULLEST EXTENT PERMITTED BY LAW.
- All activity arising out of and relating to the Promotion, including any reference to the status of any person as a “winner” is subject to verification and/or auditing for compliance with the Official Rules. If KSN News 3 determines, in its sole discretion, that verification or auditing activity evidences non-compliance of an entry and/or entrant with the Official Rules, KSN News 3 reserves the right to disqualify such entry and/or entrant from the Promotion and prize at any time. KSN News 3 reserves the right to conduct a background check on any or all potential winners and to disqualify any individual based on such background check if KSN News 3 determines in its sole discretion that awarding a prize to any such individual might reflect negatively on KSN News 3. Each entrant agrees to cooperate with KSN News 3 and its representatives in connection with all verification, auditing and/or background check activities.
- KSN News 3 reserves the right to correct typographical, printing or clerical errors in any Promotion-related materials. No more than the stated number of prizes will be awarded. If production, technical, seeding, programming or any other reasons cause more than the stated number of prizes as set forth in these Official Rules to be available and/or claimed, KSN News 3 reserves the right to award only the stated number of prizes by a random drawing from among all legitimate, un-awarded, eligible prize claims.
DISPUTES
- All issues and questions concerning the construction, validity, interpretation and enforceability of these Official Rules, or the rights and obligations of the entrants or other participants or Released Parties in connection with the Promotion, shall be governed by Kansas law, without giving effect to any choice of law rules that would cause the application of the laws of any jurisdiction other than Kansas.
- By entering the Promotion, you expressly (a) agree that any legal proceedings arising out of or relating in any way to this Promotion or these Official Rules shall be brought only in the federal or state courts located in Sedgwick County, Kansas, and (b) consent to the mandatory and exclusive jurisdiction in such courts with respect to any such legal proceedings.
- In the event of any discrepancy or inconsistency between any terms or conditions of these Official Rules and any disclosures or other statements contained in any other Promotion-related materials, including but not limited to the Promotion entry forms, or point of sale, television, print, mobile or online advertising, the terms and conditions of these Official Rules shall prevail, govern and control. If any provision of these Official Rules is determined to be invalid or otherwise unenforceable or illegal, these Official Rules shall otherwise remain in effect and be construed in accordance with their terms as if the invalid or illegal provision were not contained herein.
TRADEMARKS
- Facebook is not a sponsor or endorser of this Promotion or of KSN News 3. Any third party trademarks mentioned herein are the property of their respective trademark owners and the use or mention of any such third party trademarks in these Official Rules or in the Promotion is solely for descriptive purposes and shall in no way imply an endorsement or sponsorship of the
Winner’s Name/OFFICIAL RULES
- For a copy of the Official Rules or the final Winner’s Name, visit the Promotion Page or http://ksn.com or mail a SASE to: KSN Kansas Today ‘Oh Baby’ Contest c/o KSN News 3, 833 N. Main Street, Wichita, Kansas 67203, specifying either “Winner’s Name” or “Official Rules.” Winner’s Name will be available after March 30, 2017.