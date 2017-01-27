Great Bend High School starts hands-only CPR education

GREAT BEND, Kan. (KSNW) — Great Bend High School students spent their morning learning a life-saving lesson.

Ryan Zink, the high school’s athletic trainer, had students watch a movie before their hands-on lesson. A woman explained: “Everyone should know CPR because everyone has a heartbeat.”

The hands-only CPR initiative was started by the school district and the American Heart Association. Their goal is to get all high school students trained by the end of the year.

“With a short time investment, today’s students will become tomorrow’s lifesavers,” said Kevin Walker, with the American Heart Association.

Zink added: “You don’t want somebody to just stand there and not do anything or not know what to do.”

He teaches the class, and said sometimes people choose not to perform CPR — because of the mouth-to-mouth resuscitation or they don’t want to do it wrong.

Zink hopes the hands-only CPR education gets students comfortable with helping.

“They might be driving down the road one day and see somebody fall down, now they..’Oh, I can stop and help,'” he explained. “You know, before they might have just kind of ‘Oh, I’ll just keep driving, nobody sees me.'”

Great Bend EMS said they’re grateful the high school is making an effort to train its students.

“We had a couple of runs where early CPR was started on a patient and they are alive today because of that,” said Great Bend fire chief Mike Napolitano.

The CPR mannequins and other equipment were purchased with a grant, provided by the United Way of Central Kansas and Great Bend’s Golden Belt Foundation.

According to school officials, it was money well-spent. They believe the more students trained makes the school and community safer.