Finney County officials reject “sanctuary” label

FINNEY COUNTY, Kan. (KSNW) — President Trump signed an executive order to cut off federal funding to any cities or counties where law enforcement officers do not turn over to the feds anyone they arrest who is undocumented.

Finney county officials tell KSN they don’t understand why they are on a list of sanctuary communities, saying they comply fully with immigration and customs enforcement.

“The county sheriff will hold them until ICE shows up or says to go ahead and release,” said Randy Partington, the Finney County administrator.

Finney County is on a list from the Center for Immigration Studies, which says it has based its list on information from ICE.

According to the list, between January 1, 2014 and September 30, 2015, there was one undocumented detainee in Finney County who was released.

The sheriff says he does not know the details of the incident.

He says the most likely scenario is the person was released by mistake or ICE didn’t send the proper paperwork.

Either way, it could mean big problems for Finney County.

“Recently the newly elected President Trump made the comment about federal funds,” said Partington, “and if he was insinuating all federal funds, that’s four or $500,000 that would be withheld from Finney County.”

In Finney County, most of that money the president threatened to withhold goes toward WIC, which provides supplemental food for low-income women and children.

“That would be a concern,” said Partington, “because we do have a good number of mothers that depend on the WIC process to properly feed their children.”

Officials say they have a good working relationship with ICE and are confident they can resolve the situation before it becomes a problem.

“We’ve been telling people to send us a letter from the mayor or law enforcement and tell us their policies,” said Marguerite Telford, the spokesperson for the Center for Immigration Studies, “and then we will look at it, and if we think that they are no longer or should never have been on the list, we’re more than happy to make the call to ICE.”

KSN reached out to the Department of Homeland Security, which oversees ICE, for more information on Finney County’s status as a sanctuary community. They have not yet responded.