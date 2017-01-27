Do you know how to identify and report human trafficking?

SEDGWICK COUNTY, Kan. (KSNW) – This week KSN exposed some of the issues with human trafficking in Sedgwick County that often get overlooked.

Local law enforcement agencies and other organizations are all trained on handling the crime but there is also a lot the public can do to help, starting with knowing what to look for.

“We’ve seen the number of cases rise the last couple years and while that sounds bad, what it really means is that we’re getting better at identifying,” said Jennifer White, ICT S.O.S. director.

Something to keep in mind is that in Wichita, human trafficking cases have often been identified at hotels and motels, said Lt. Travis Rakestraw, Exploited and Missing Child Unit (EMCU) commander.

He explained to KSN what red flags to keep an eye out for.

“If you see someone who appears to be underage; they’re at a hotel with somebody that doesn’t appear to be their parent or guardian, and you see traffic coming in and out of hotel rooms, something that’s suspicious and just kind of peeks your interest,” Rakestraw said.

The trick is trusting your gut, said Det. Wendy Hummell, with the Wichita Police Department (WPD) and Crime Stoppers.

“Be aware. Just be a good witness; be a good citizen,” she said. “If you see something and you know that there’s just something that doesn’t seem right about the situation, you’re probably right.”

Det. Hummell encourages people who get that gut feeling to call 911, act as a witness and give as much information as possible.

Sometimes people want to help but they don’t want to get too involved, go to court or be known to law enforcement, she said.

That’s where Crime Stoppers comes in.

Crime Stoppers pays rewards for information leading to a felony arrest or the significant investigation of a felony crime.

People who report to Crime Stoppers are only identified with their information by the code number they’re given when they make the tip.

“We have not gotten a lot of tips through the Crime Stopper’s program on human trafficking but that’s something we’re trying to change,” Det. Hummell said. “We’re trying to bring more awareness to it so that people realize there is an avenue to report it if you want to remain anonymous.

The number for Wichita’s Crime Stoppers is (316) 267-2111.

If you believe someone is in immediate danger, 911 remains the most effective way to report it.

You can also help victims after they’ve been identified by law enforcement.

The ICT S.O.S. student advisory board, ICT HOPE, will be collecting items for their Fresh Start Bags through the end of January.

It’s something anyone, including other students, can help with, said Toni Tompkins, a senior at Derby High School.

“Just to consider the victims. It’s not one of those things that you should just blow off because it’s just another donation that you have to spend money on,” she said. “It’s happening here to people our age so just consider that.”

Those bags will be given to victims of human trafficking through the Child Advocacy Center, the EMCU, the Wichita Area Sexual Assault Center (WASAC), and area hospitals.

You can drop off entire bags or individual items at any WPD substations, the Child Advocacy Center, Millers Cleaners and participating schools. Here is a full list of those locations.

If you want to donate items, ICT S.O.S. has a few guidelines for you.

They ask that you buy new items because that sends a message to victims that they’re worth nice, new things.

ICT S.O.S. also asks you buy all clothing in the same size and in basic colors that can appeal to all tastes, and finally, that you have fun because you’re doing something good.