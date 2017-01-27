Body cameras for WPD officers have helped reduce the number of complaints, investigations

WICHITA, Kan. – – All 429 Wichita Police officers who are out on the street are now outfitted with body cameras.

Police say complaints and investigations, both internally and externally, are *down from the past two years.

Part of the reason, WPD officials say, is because of the body worn cameras.

KSN sat down with Captain Doug Nolte with WPD’s Professional Standards Bureau, who broke down the numbers.

In 2014, Nolte says there were 143 internal investigations.

That includes when the WPD investigates its own department.

That number dropped to 104 in 2015, and last year was down to 70.

External investigations refer to complaints that warrant an in-depth investigation.

Nolte says 87 of those were conducted in 20014, down to 44 in 2015 and 18 last year.

In 2016, Nolte says 37 complaints were cleared by body camera evidence.

He says cameras are one of the reasons there have been fewer investigations.

“Be able to show the citizens, here’s what the cameras have done for us, to protect not only the citizens and the officers, but hopefully bring back that dialogue back of trust,” said Nolte.

Nolte says the body cameras also provide the department with some direction, including what is working and where they might need to make improvements.

“Cameras aren’t the panacea, they’re not going to fix everything, but we want to make sure we look at the data that they provide and give us a good starting point on where we can change our practices and our training,” said Nolte.

Nolte also stressed the importance the body cameras have provided by helping the community be engaged with police.

When a community member has a complaint or issue, they can view the footage together with police.. to work towards a solution.