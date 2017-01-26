Wichita State awards two $60,000 Gore Scholarships to Kansas students

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Two Kansas high school seniors have won Wichita State’s Harry Gore Memorial Scholarships. The winners are Matthew Miller of Leawood and Maribel Sanchez of Dodge City.

They will each receive $15,000 a year for four years, a total of $60,000.

More than 500 high school seniors participated. There were 11 finalists selected before Miller and Sanchez were chosen as the winners.

The scholarships, awarded annually at WSU, recognize leadership and academic skills and are two of the largest undergraduate scholarships in Kansas.