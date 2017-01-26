Wichita man sentenced on federal sex trafficking charges

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – The U.S. Attorney for the District of Kansas Thursday announced a Wichita man has been sentenced to federal prison for sex trafficking.

Tom Beall said in a news release 30-year-old Gerald L. Brown pleaded guilty to one count of sex trafficking of a minor and one count of sex trafficking of an adult by force.

In his plea, he admitted that in June 2015 he recruited a 17-year-old girl to engage in sex acts advertised on an adult Web site, Beall said. Brown transported her from Kansas to Oklahoma and Texas to engage in prostitution. In July 2015 he and the girl were stopped for a traffic violation and the girl was taken into state custody.

Brown returned to Kansas, where he recruited an adult female to engage in prostitution. He threatened to strike her and use violent force to coerce her to cooperate in prostitution.