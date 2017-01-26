Victory Electric crews treated to a thank you breakfast

DODGE CITY, Kan. (KSNW) — Now that all the power is back on in Dodge City after the recent ice storm, the community is saying thanks for the hard work of crews from Victory Electric.

They spent many long hours in the cold, repairing downed lines, but even now, that work isn’t over.

This morning, power crews enjoyed a warm meal from the community.

“We take for granted the electricity we do have, and these men and women in the offices put in long, taxing hours,” said Andrea Loll with Dodge City Community College, who organized the breakfast for the crews.

It’s a small gesture to show big thanks to the workers of Victory Electric.

“It was cold, you had irritated customers,” said Jacob Ledford, a Victory Electric lineman. “We did the best we could with what we had.”

This breakfast in their honor is one of many ways the community has reached out to crews since the storm.

“People brought in food and snacks for us which we were very thankful for,” said Kyndell Penick, another lineman, “and on the Facebook page, everybody was just more than grateful, so it’s just nice to hear that.”

It’s helped keep the workers’ spirits up the past couple of weeks.

“It makes all the bad, I guess irritated customers just kind of go by the wayside when you have the actual community that does back you like they did,” said Ledford.

But thousands of outages take time to repair. In their scramble after the storm, crews made many temporary fixes to quickly restore power.

“If a wire broke, and we spliced it together, if it’s spliced in too many places,” said Jerri Imgarten, Victory Electric’s spokesperson. “Then that wire will need to be restrung a new wire.”

Those long-term fixes could take months or up to a year to complete.

“We’re going to do as much as we can,” she said, “but we really are waiting on FEMA to tell us what we can and cannot do and what they’ll pay for and what they won’t.”

As they wait, they also worry. Some of those quick-fixes could be undone by a strong windstorm, sending these crews back to work and back into the cold.

While power is back on for all customers, Victory electric says some may still need an electrician for repairs inside their homes.