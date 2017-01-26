Triple homicide suspects back in Harvey County

NEWTON, Kan. (KSNW) – Two people accused in a triple homicide in 2016 have been returned to Harvey County.

A spokesperson for the Harvey County Sheriff’s Office said in an email Myrta Rangel and Jereme Nelson were returned Thursday about 5:45 p.m. Melissa Flavin, the agency’s administrative assistant and public information officer, said the Sedgwick County Sheriff’s Office assisted in the return of Rangel and Nelson.

The couple are charged with capital murder in the deaths of Travis Street, Angela Graevs and Richard Prouty on October 30, 2016.

Rangel and Nelson were taken into custody on January 12 near Rosarita, Mexico. The were first returned to San Diego, California earlier this month.

