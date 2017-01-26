Triple homicide suspects back in Harvey County

KSN-TV Published:

NEWTON, Kan. (KSNW) – Two people accused in a triple homicide in 2016 have been returned to Harvey County.

A Harvey County jail van returns murder suspects Myrta Rangel and Jeremy Nelson to the Harvey County Jail on THursday, Jan. 26, 2017. (Courtesy Harvey County Sheriff's Office)
A Harvey County jail van returns murder suspects Myrta Rangel and Jeremy Nelson to the Harvey County Jail on THursday, Jan. 26, 2017. (Courtesy Harvey County Sheriff’s Office)

A spokesperson for the Harvey County Sheriff’s Office said in an email Myrta Rangel and Jereme Nelson were returned Thursday about 5:45 p.m. Melissa Flavin, the agency’s administrative assistant and public information officer, said the Sedgwick County Sheriff’s Office assisted in the return of Rangel and Nelson.

The couple are charged with capital murder in the deaths of Travis Street, Angela Graevs and Richard Prouty on October 30, 2016.

Rangel and Nelson were taken into custody on January 12 near Rosarita, Mexico. The were first returned to San Diego, California earlier this month.

Murder suspects returned to Harvey County

KSN.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language, racial slurs or consistent name calling will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s