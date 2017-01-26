Top 10 overused buzzwords on resumes and LinkedIn profiles

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) – New Year. New You. If you’re hoping for a job change in 2017, that move usually starts with updating your resume and LinkedIn profile. Before you start to freshen things up, there are some buzzwords you should avoid.

According to the website LinkedIn, these are some of the most overused words in business.

LinkedIn data shows you only have 5 to 10 seconds to impress a potential employer online. And that standing out as an individual is more important than using words that everyone else does.

So here are they words they say to avoid:

1. Specialized

2. Leadership

3. Passionate

4. Strategic

5. Experienced

6. Focused

7. Expert

8. Certified

9. Creative

10. Excellent

LinkedIn says you are better than those words. So take the time to write carefully, reflect on what sets you apart and go and get that job of your dreams.